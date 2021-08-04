3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $989,900

Call Dan & Cortney Senecal at 406-439-7557 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing. Custom built 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, and 3 car garage (heated). Large shop with 3 large bays (36x50), & Electricity. Home includes full length patio showcasing views of Hauser lake9 ft Ceilings ... Vaulted in the Great Room,Wood Floors, A/C Kitchen: Reverse Osmosis, Walk in Pantry, Kitchen Aide Appliances, Ice Maker, and Small FridgeMaster Bedroom: Walk out Master Bedroom Patio, Safe Room, and 2 separate closets. Exterior: Underground sprinklers,Underground Propane Tank (Leased),Fenced Backyard, Newly Graveled Driveway, RV Dump, and HookupHome is less than 5 min away from Black & White Sandy.