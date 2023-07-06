360 Degree Views of Canyon Ferry Lake on 9.96 acres (no covenants) next to state land. Custom built home in 2016. Lots of windows for natural light and amazing views. Large master bedroom with walk in closets and master bathroom and sitting area that could be made into another bedroom. Separate office building detached from home. Serenity hut for meditation. Above ground garden area with many fruit trees and heated chicken coop. NO DRIVE BYS - PLEASE RESPECT SELLERS PRIVACY! Listing agent must be present for all showings. Prequal letter must be provided prior to scheduling showing. Contingent on seller finding replacement property. Call Kelly Mitchell 406-459-3588 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing. Buyers to verify all info. Comm pd after PP&CC deducted.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $985,000
