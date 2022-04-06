Panoramic views surround this one of a kind Montana home! The craftsmanship throughout this home blends rustic and modern features in a pleasing way. The entryway is truly a statement piece walking into this spectacular house. The 2nd floor provides the main utilities with the kitchen, master bedroom and living room. The kitchen is an absolute beauty, equipped with all stainless steel appliances, an oversized fridge, granite countertops, and a large island with bar seating. The kitchen is finished beautifully with a 6 burner stove, double oven, dumbwaiter and walk-in pantry.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $977,900
