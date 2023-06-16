Discover the pinnacle of modern luxury in this serene gem on Helena's West Side. Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Spring Meadow Lake and Helena's premier hiking trails, just a short walk away. This stunning contemporary home seamlessly combines convenience and tranquility, only 5 minutes from downtown. With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a vaulted office, and a second living space, it offers ample room for comfortable living. Enjoy breathtaking mountain views through expansive windows and glass doors that lead to inviting patios and pergolas. The deluxe Master Suite boasts a lavish bathroom with a Hemlock Sauna. Premium features include white quartz countertops, premium birch cabinets, and professional-grade appliances in the kitchen, bathrooms, and pantry. Experience an exceptional living experience in this truly unique masterpiece. Listing Agent is a licensed Montana Real Estate Agent related to Sellers.