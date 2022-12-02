 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $970,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $970,000

A stunning celebration of modern materials on the Helena West Side. The pergolas draw you to the patios to enjoy the scenic mountain views, the elegant design and atmosphere of this gem is truly serene and one of a kind. Only 5 minutes from downtown, this new contemporary home mixes the convenience of being close to town with a small country neighborhood. This home boasts a deluxe Master Suite which includes a master bedroom, two dens and luxury bathroom with a hemlock sauna. The kitchen, bathrooms and pantry feature white quartz countertops and plenty of space in the premium birch cabinets. Warm up by the fire in the living room, cook whatever your heart desires with the professional grade appliances and share with others in the spacious dining.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News