A stunning celebration of modern materials on the Helena West Side. The pergolas draw you to the patios to enjoy the scenic mountain views, the elegant design and atmosphere of this gem is truly serene and one of a kind. Only 5 minutes from downtown, this new contemporary home mixes the convenience of being close to town with a small country neighborhood. This home boasts a deluxe Master Suite which includes a master bedroom, two dens and luxury bathroom with a hemlock sauna. The kitchen, bathrooms and pantry feature white quartz countertops and plenty of space in the premium birch cabinets. Warm up by the fire in the living room, cook whatever your heart desires with the professional grade appliances and share with others in the spacious dining.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $970,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The city of Helena received no applications to use its more than $2 million pot of affordable housing development funds by the city's Nov. 17 …
A 62-year-old man from Helena is being charged with felony DUI, his fifth offense.
No suspects have been identified after a man was shot in the leg from a passing vehicle in East Helena Wednesday evening, authorities said.
The adjoining A-1 Rentals store will expand into the Party Plus space.
Lucas James Richeson was found guilty of felony attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor assault after trying to kidnap a child from the Great Northern Carousel in 2020.
The Montana Historical Society’s collection includes many images of early hunting practices, which looked far different than today.
A 40-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony tampering with witnesses and informants and two misdemeanor counts of violation of a n…
Two Helena residents were charged with drug-related crimes after being accused of attempting to shoplift from a local business.
A 39-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of partner or family memb…
PureView Health Center CEO Jill-Marie Steeley will be leaving after seven years to take a job at Blue Cross Blue Shield sometime in February.