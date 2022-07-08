 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $950,000

Upon entering this home you will immediately get a sense for the quality and craftsmanship. A true executive home with high end finishes, incredible views, large open layout and clean lines accentuating the natural beauty of the Montana setting. With 11.65 acres there is plenty of elbow room and privacy. The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired for the home chef, built for entertaining but intimate enough for small meals. Escape to the tranquil primary bedroom with its own breathtaking views and large walk in shower. For your toys, the 4 car garage offers plenty of space for whatever gear you need. Lower level can be completed for an additional amount, please contact call Jared Engels at 406-461-4025, or your real estate professional, for more information.Showings to start Friday 7/15.

