3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $950,000

LIVE ON THE LAKE. You will love your life when you can get up each morning to greet the sunrise on the lake. This custom built home is stylish and ''turn key''. If you are a wine connoisseur there is room for 200 of your finest in the wine room. Enjoy an evening gathered around the firepit as you watch the boats cruise. Amenities include a covered deck, fireplace, vaulted ceilings with wood accents, beautiful, well appointed kitchen with gas range, private boat dock and private dog quarters! Views!!