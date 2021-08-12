Nestled in the mountains just 5 miles SW of the historic downtown walking mall in Montana's Queen City, Grizzly Gardens will nourish your imagination & entrepreneurial spirit! Thoughtfully evolved over time into a coveted event venue, this exclusive property consists of 3 parcels: one featuring main home & fully-furnished event buildings, a second w/large garage, shop, & furnished apartment, & a third, unimproved forest land.Relax, inhale the fresh mountain air, explore the grounds & marvel at the gardens, water features, western storefronts, & character-filled dry cabins & entertaining spaces, all interspersed w/artful elements & unpretentious charm. Grizzly Gulch Drive is a gateway to several trailheads feeding into the spectacular south hills trail system & the Mt Helena Ridge trail
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $949,000
