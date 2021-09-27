Nestled in the mountains just 5 miles SW of the historic downtown walking mall in Montana's Queen City, Grizzly Gardens will nourish your imagination & entrepreneurial spirit! Thoughtfully evolved over time into a coveted event venue, this exclusive property consists of 3 parcels: one featuring main home & fully-furnished event buildings, a second w/large garage, shop, & furnished apartment, & a third, unimproved forest land.Relax, inhale the fresh mountain air, explore the grounds & marvel at the gardens, water features, western storefronts, & character-filled dry cabins & entertaining spaces, all interspersed w/artful elements & unpretentious charm. Grizzly Gulch Drive is a gateway to several trailheads feeding into the spectacular south hills trail system & the Mt Helena Ridge trail
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $949,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
- Updated
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday was a doctor from New Jersey.
Helena's inaugural Septemberfest Soap Box Derby was cut short after a spectator who was hit by one of the homemade vehicles was taken away in …
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
Lewis and Clark County reached the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of th…
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.