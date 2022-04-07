Fantastic horse property waiting for you! Spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room. situated on 21 acres. Ride your horse or mtn bike from the house to BLM trails with in minutes. Enjoy the elk and views from the large covered wrap around porch, Inside the open kitchen with custom cabinetry will beckon the cook. The outside has set up for horses, 2 wells looped drive way for easy trailering. All within 15 min of Costco. Includes the 6 person hot tub. If buyer would like the seller/builder has plans and will build the barn with finished living quarters above for an additional $300,000. Ask about the plans.Call Jay at 406-449-1272 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $899,000
