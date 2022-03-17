 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $899,000

Executive custom home in Helenas coveted Broadwater Estates on the Westside. Featuring 3000 sqft on one level with exquisite mountain views. 3 bed 2.5 bath + office. Located just 5 minutes from town and surrounded by mountains and rolling hills. The chefs kitchen includes a double island, double oven, gas cooktop, professional fridge/freezer, try panel door that provides indoor/outdoor living.Double sided fireplace provides warmth and ambiance throughout the main living space. Master Suite includes a 2 way accessible shower and gorgeous cabinetry. Natural light is abundant throughout. Amenities include quartz countertops, hardwood/tile flooring, central vac, AC, audio, wine room. private backyard is carved into the hillside providing protection from the wind and mature landscape.

