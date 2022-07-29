3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $887,000

Listing Agent is a licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Montana related to Sellers. A charmingly modern new construction on the Helena West Side, expertly constructed to capture the view. A beautiful master suite with dens, an extra large closet room; a deluxe bathroom designed with a sauna, luxurious bath and an enchanting shower. Turn the Great Room into a second hangout space, an entertainment room; your imagination is the limit! The large glass doors and large windows give this house a spectacular, spacious feel. Fully to be equipped with a walkout laundry room, main bath, walkout office, full kitchen and living room you are certain to have everything you need! Photos are an artistic interpretation of the property, details may vary between the render photos and the proper