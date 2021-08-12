Step out your door to thousands of acres of public land! No covenants on this one of a kind property adjoining BLM to Forest Service land for your recreation. Enjoy your incredible view of Canyon Ferry Lake from the large deck perfectly placed to feel the serenity of the area. Don't be surprised when deer meander through your property! Large entertainment area in the kitchen/living/dining room that flows to the deck. Main level also has master bedroom, guest room, bath and laundry. Lower level has 1 bedroom and 1 bath, extra living/entertainment area as well as the tuck under garage (square footage is included in basement square footage). Two additional detached garages have ample space for all your tools, projects and toys. By appointment ONLY. Do not drive on the property.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $875,000
