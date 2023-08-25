Motivated Sellers! Discover the pinnacle of modern luxury in this serene gem on Helena's West Side. Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Spring Meadow Lake and Helena's premier hiking trails, just a short walk away. This stunning contemporary home seamlessly combines convenience and tranquility, only 5 minutes from downtown. With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a vaulted office, and a second living space, it offers ample room for comfortable living. Enjoy breathtaking mountain views through expansive windows and glass doors that lead to inviting patios and pergolas. The deluxe Master Suite boasts a lavish bathroom with a Hemlock Sauna. Premium features include white quartz countertops, premium birch cabinets, and professional-grade appliances in the kitchen, bathrooms, and pantry. Experience an exceptional living experience in this truly unique masterpiece. Listing Agent is a licensed Montana Real Estate Agent related to Sellers.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $870,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fatal accident occurred on her family's property
Sean O'Malley landed a second-round knockout and the Helena native is now the UFC Bantamweight world champion.
"This thing was so great, traveling at 18,000 mph," said Ryan Hannahoe, executive director of the Montana Learning Center.
Shareholders authorize board to pursue Chapter 11 bankruptcy for historic Montana Club.
She said the organization will likely cancel 2024's Parade of Lights and that the upcoming season of Alive at Five will likely be the last