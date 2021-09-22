Great income potential property! This property is located on 4.88 acres directly across from Ten Mile Creek Estates.This property borders N Montana Ave and close to Helena city limits. The property is bordered on all sides by developed land and has mature vegetation sheltering the front of the property. The property is currently netting $3100/month. This includes 5 incoming producing properties:- Main house: 2164 Sq ft and is a 3 bedroom 1 bath with large spacious rooms with a wrap around deck on the exterior of the home- Mother In Law: 1 bedroom 1 bath with fenced yard- 60x120x24 Metal shop- 12 Car Garage separated into 4 rows that can hold 3 cars per row- All garages have cement floors and power ran to each unit- Stand alone single car garage( storage)
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $855,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
During a Thursday joint meeting of the state Board of Public Education and Board of Regents, a BPE member called curriculum from the 1619 Project “untrue history.”
- Updated
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department on Wednesday proposed a phased approach to more restrictive dog behavior and leash law en…
The 75 Afghan refugees will be arriving in Montana during the coming months, starting as soon as early October.
- Updated
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.
“We are seeing patients that otherwise should not be in the hospital, because they have opted not to vaccinate,” Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said Monday.