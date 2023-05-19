Montana at its best with this 2.5-acre property boasting a custom 3 bed 2.5 bath home and shop. Lake Views. One mile from the boat ramp. About 10 minutes to 4 different lakes. Public land, recreation and hunting is just up the road. The builder designed this home for his own retirement, prioritizing low maintenance and relaxation. Now his move out of state is your blessing. What more could you ask for? Luxurious finishes on the inside including a beautifully-designed master suite with a tiled walk-in shower. No expense was spared on countertops, cabinets, and flooring. The front porch is positioned perfectly to never lose the lake view, and the back patio has plenty of space for friends to sit around the fire. The 1200 sf shop is finished, heated, immaculate and includes a half bath. There is plenty of space for all your toys and room for your animals to roam in the fenced yard. Property is Agent Owned. Call Steve Youde at 406-439-5234 or your real estate professional today.