Montana at its finest with this 2.5 acre property with a custom 3 bed 2 bath single level home, attached heated garage and a shop. Lake Views. Close to several boat launches and public land just up the road. The builder designed this home for his own retirement, prioritizing low maintenance and relaxation. 9-ft ceilings in the home and 10-ft in the garage. Luxurious finishes on the inside include a beautifully-designed master suite with a tiled walk-in shower. No expense was spared on countertops, cabinets, and hard-wood flooring. The front porch is positioned perfectly to never lose the lake view, the back patio has plenty of space for friends to sit around the fire. The 1200 sf shop is finished, heated with a half bath, attic storage and carport. There is plenty of space for all your toys and room for your pets to roam in the fenced yard. Back yard has had new privacy fence installed. Property is Agent Owned. Call Steve Pomeroy at 406-422-8121 or your real estate professional today.