3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $790,000

Great income potential property! This property is located on 4.88 acres directly across from Ten Mile Creek Estates.This property borders N Montana Ave and close to Helena city limits. The property is bordered on all sides by developed land and has mature vegetation sheltering the front of the property. The property is currently netting $3100/month. This includes 5 incoming producing properties:- Main house: 2164 Sq ft and is a 3 bedroom 1 bath with large spacious rooms with a wrap around deck on the exterior of the home- Mother In Law: 1 bedroom 1 bath with fenced yard- 60x120x24 Metal shop- 12 Car Garage separated into 4 rows that can hold 3 cars per row- All garages have cement floors and power ran to each unit- Stand alone single car garage( storage)