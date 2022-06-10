3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $750,000

Bold modern home fresh on the market. Completed in 2021, this 2923 sq. ft. house features one of a kind exotic Brazilian granite throughout the entire home. If the gold finishings don't catch your eye, the pops of navy blue will. The primary suite is located on the second level and includes a balcony that looks at Mt. Helena. Primary bathroom features heated tile floors, lighted vanity mirrors, walk-in shower with bench, and a free standing tub with a wall of tile behind it. Other features of this home include terra cotta stamped concrete, custom lockers with bench, gas fire place, outdoor fire pit, and an oversized three stall garage with modern garage doors, forced air heating/cooling and much more. From outside to inside this modern home will leave you in awe. *Home is agent owned*