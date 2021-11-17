3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $75,000

Investor Special - Cash Only - Priced to Sell! Only 10 minutes into town. This is an oversized lot with permitted septic, a productive well, and power that is ready for a new home. The existing home could be repaired or replaced. It has some good parts. The attached 2-car garage and detached 1-car garage are a good start to a new primary home or rental. This would be a great flip. Motivated seller. Bring your offers. Property is in the flood plain. Property is sold as-is. This is a cash only sale - no 3rd party financing. Call Steve Youde at 406-439-52334 or your real estate professional today.