Nestled in the exclusive Reeder Village neighborhood, this home is all about ''location, location, location''. Sitting at the base of Mount Helena, this free standing condo (no shared walls) has the Reeders Village Trail for endless hiking/biking just across the street! From this home you are also able to walk to all the downtown shops/restaurants. The views of the city lights, surrounding mountains, Cathedral, and the fire tower are also a huge bonus. Custom-built by one of Helena's best builders, the flow of the layout and the finishing touches are fantastic. Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $749,000
