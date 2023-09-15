This beautiful home sits on 20.61 acres that has the most spectacular 360 views of Helena area. This main level home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. A beautiful open concept of the kitchen and living room. The roomy kitchen has a charming granite counter tops with a large island separating the dining area and kitchen. The separate garage is 30x40 with a large garage door that will fit any travel trailer. There is also a welding bench in the garage that will be staying with the home. There is a lot of potential on this beautiful property. Please contact Lynnette Avery @ 406.439.7215 or your real estate professional for showings.