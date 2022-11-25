Bring your interior designer to 46'N to create your vision for this newly built home! With open concept living, dining, and kitchen, 3 generous bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a bonus room, & direct access to your 2 car garage, this sun-drenched home is a gorgeous modern sanctuary. Large windows & tall ceilings allow natural light to enter, illuminating the spacious area. An executive eat-in island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & soft close cabinetry are all features of the kitchen. The master suite has a generous amount of space, & the bathroom has double sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub, & walk-in closet. The bonus room over the garage might be used as a fourth bedroom, an office, or extra space. Imagine the gatherings you could host outside on more than half an acre!
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $699,999
