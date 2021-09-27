Live, work and play all at the same place! Within footsteps to Hauser Lake and Black Sandy State Park. Enjoy the fishing/recreational opportunities or run the property as an RV Park. There is a grocery/convenient store buiding, 15 RV sites (6 full hook up and 9 with water and electric), coin operated shower/laundry area and bathrooms. There are also areas to rent out for dry camping and boat storage. The main home could be turned into a larger store if you didn't want to live on site. Property borders BLM lands. This property has huge potential! Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $699,000
