 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $689,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $689,900

Views, Views, Views!Creative, cozy home on Helena's upper west!Meticulously maintained inside and out. Just a short distance to Mt Helena trail system. One level living possibilities on the main level with a finished walkout daylight basement. City owned property on the eastside of the lot provides a wonderful green space of privacy greatly enjoyed from the deck or back yard!Contact Denise Epler 406-431-1965 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News