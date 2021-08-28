3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $680,000

There is something special about living so close to downtown with it's historic character & charming hometown businesses. With the privilege of waking up to Helena's popular Mt. Helena out the front door and glorious sunrises out the back door, ask yourself, why live anywhere else? Step inside this inviting home and plan to want to stay. The flowing floor plan features a spacious kitchen with gas cook stove, a custom multi level island ideal for visiting over coffee or serving a crowd. For those times you want a little more there's a formal dining room too. The master en-suite has a walk in closet you have always dreamed of and a beautiful bath with soak tub & fireplace. The full basement has many options for use depending on your lifestyle.