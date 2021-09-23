3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $674,900

The best of lake living with privacy on this beautiful, 1.45 +/- treed lot with sprawling green lawn. Enjoy a relaxed Montana style in this oasis on the West Shore of Canyon Ferry Lake. Play on the lake across the road at Lorelei Day Use area with a beautiful sandy beach. Head home and sit on the large deck and enjoy the fantastic lake view. Take in a game of horseshoes while you grill dinner and swap stories of the day. Traditional cabin style home welcomes you to relax and regroup. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and two spacious living areas make this the perfect getaway or even your full-time residence. Live at the lake without the noise and hassle of being right on the water. Store your boat nearby at Yacht Basin Marina. Cell coverage and Internet available. No Covenants.