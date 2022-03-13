 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $669,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $669,000

Custom home is settled in the woods on three acres; with views from every (cottage)window, you will feel like you are on vacation every day you wake up. You can see Helena City and its sparkling lights, Continental Divide, and Elkhorn Mountains. Open concept with wood beam to separate the living spaces. Hickory Hard Wood flooring, beautiful unique granite counter tops, barn sink and black stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy this stone wood burning fireplace with wood storage, custom lighting, and custom blinds throughout the home. Heated bathroom floors and honed granite counter tops in both bathrooms. 6-foot jacuzzi in master and walk in closet, 2 shower headed stone shower. Heated 24 by 26 attached 2 car garage. Detached 14 by 22 detached garage. Patio with pergola. Outside firepit.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News