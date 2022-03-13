3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $669,000

Custom home is settled in the woods on three acres; with views from every (cottage)window, you will feel like you are on vacation every day you wake up. You can see Helena City and its sparkling lights, Continental Divide, and Elkhorn Mountains. Open concept with wood beam to separate the living spaces. Hickory Hard Wood flooring, beautiful unique granite counter tops, barn sink and black stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy this stone wood burning fireplace with wood storage, custom lighting, and custom blinds throughout the home. Heated bathroom floors and honed granite counter tops in both bathrooms. 6-foot jacuzzi in master and walk in closet, 2 shower headed stone shower. Heated 24 by 26 attached 2 car garage. Detached 14 by 22 detached garage. Patio with pergola. Outside firepit.