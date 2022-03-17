3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $654,000

Montana Living!!This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Contemporary Home is nestled in the trees just @ 10 munutes from Downtown Helena, MT!! (5 Minutes from the VA!)House has been freshly painted on the outside! There is a new on demand hot water system!The lower level has a newly remodeled Pool (Villiard)/Family Room/Shop area! (Header is still in wall if new owners want to convert back to a 2 car tuck under garage!AMAZING Views out every window!! There is a Year Around Spring that flows just off the back and side of home! Pine Trees and Aspens and a few Fruit Trees are on property!This property is 4.01 Acres, with a 36 x 48 Shop/Garage with Bonus Room/Office and Wood stove! More pics coming!Call BJ Bonnie Jo Geier 406.439.7561, or your Real Estate Professional!