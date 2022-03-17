Montana Living!!This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Contemporary Home is nestled in the trees just @ 10 munutes from Downtown Helena, MT!! (5 Minutes from the VA!)House has been freshly painted on the outside! There is a new on demand hot water system!The lower level has a newly remodeled Pool (Villiard)/Family Room/Shop area! (Header is still in wall if new owners want to convert back to a 2 car tuck under garage!AMAZING Views out every window!! There is a Year Around Spring that flows just off the back and side of home! Pine Trees and Aspens and a few Fruit Trees are on property!This property is 4.01 Acres, with a 36 x 48 Shop/Garage with Bonus Room/Office and Wood stove! More pics coming!Call BJ Bonnie Jo Geier 406.439.7561, or your Real Estate Professional!
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $654,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Helena man charged in the death of a 2-month-old infant is set to go to trial next month.
A sign posted along Crossroads Parkway is giving a hint of things to come to the property that sits in the shadow of the Mountain View Meadows…
Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities of leadership and human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, h…
Bruce Alan Lewis Jr.: 2018 felony burglary, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, found guilty. Sentenced…
In a move that may seem like something of a homecoming, the Helena City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Tim Burton as interim cit…
Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in her Feb. 16 letter of resignation that she decided to abruptly leave her job because of issue…
Benefis Health System will have a groundbreaking Thursday for its new specialty center on the site of the former Capital Hill Mall on Prospect…
BILLINGS — In a title game between Class AA juggernauts, Helena Capital was the instigator and the aggressor.
The period for candidates to get their names on the ballot closed Monday evening, setting the scene for this year’s midterm elections.
It is hard to believe it is mid-March already. Hope you changed your clocks this morning ahead an hour.