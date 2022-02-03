3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $650,000

Picture yourself living in one of Helena's newest premium subdivisions. 46 Degrees North is encompassed by beautiful new homes on large lots. This home sits on almost a half-acre; It is truly made for both entertaining and everyday living, with plenty of space and fabulous views. Inside, a sleek and open floor plan is waiting to wow your guests. From top to bottom this home was made for bringing those you love together. Flow effortlessly from the entry into the large great room to the kitchen and dining area. Enjoy Beko stainless steel appliances, dual-colored cabinets, a breakfast bar, and granite countertops. The main level is complete with a master suite, two guest bedrooms, an additional bathroom, utility, and mud room.