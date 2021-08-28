3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $649,900

Come see the beautiful views overlooking Canyon Ferry Lake. Main floor has a large family room with pellet stove and vaulted ceilings with lots of windows, master bedroom and bath suite, kitchen, walk in pantry, laundry room and an additional 1/2 bath. The upper level has a full bathroom and two bedrooms that exit to the deck overlooking the lake . There is an attached two car garage plus an additional detached garage with a wood stove and window a/c. Fenced yard with underground sprinklers and a solar run water feature. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.