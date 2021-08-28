 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $649,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $649,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $649,900

Come see the beautiful views overlooking Canyon Ferry Lake. Main floor has a large family room with pellet stove and vaulted ceilings with lots of windows, master bedroom and bath suite, kitchen, walk in pantry, laundry room and an additional 1/2 bath. The upper level has a full bathroom and two bedrooms that exit to the deck overlooking the lake . There is an attached two car garage plus an additional detached garage with a wood stove and window a/c. Fenced yard with underground sprinklers and a solar run water feature. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News