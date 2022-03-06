3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $649,000

Horse property with 20 fenced and cross fenced acres, minutes away from Hauser Lake. A large home with many updates including some windows, tile kitchen flooring, kitchen cabinets, energy efficient siding, large family room, 2 fireplaces, insert in basement fire place,, oversized double car garage, separate shop building, loafing shed, chicken coup, numerous gardening sheds and out buildings, gazebo, wired for a hot tub.. NO COVENANTS! Call John Stangland at (406) 431-3370, or your real estate professional.