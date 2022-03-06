 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $649,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $649,000

Horse property with 20 fenced and cross fenced acres, minutes away from Hauser Lake. A large home with many updates including some windows, tile kitchen flooring, kitchen cabinets, energy efficient siding, large family room, 2 fireplaces, insert in basement fire place,, oversized double car garage, separate shop building, loafing shed, chicken coup, numerous gardening sheds and out buildings, gazebo, wired for a hot tub.. NO COVENANTS! Call John Stangland at (406) 431-3370, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News