3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $649,000

New home on 15+ acres 10 minutes from town! This quality home was completed in June of 2020 by Montana Legacy Builders. Fenced and already home to 2 horses, this will accommodate your 4-legged friends, large or small, nicely. The home boasts a finished garage with heat and 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level. The large living room window displays wonderful valley views. The laundry/mud room is spacious with ample storage. You will love the full unfinished walk-out basement with 9' walls and spray foam insulation. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath are planned for the basement. Great opportunity for future expansion! The seller has had two pads professionally laser leveled for a future small barn on one and arena or larger barn on the other. Seller must relocate for a new job

