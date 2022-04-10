 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $645,000

  • Updated
A property so unique to Helena with a 1930s cottage-style main home, a log cabin, in an area of county zoning called Urban Residential Mixed Use, with a huge barn in the back of the property, all on 4.58 acres. Prime development opportunity ! You'll see great views of Mount Helena, and enjoy the unique location close to Helena city limits and an ''out in the country'' feel. This Property has full development potential. Call Ryan Stavnes at 406.465.3038 and/or Mary Storseth at 239.777.8039, or your real estate professional.

