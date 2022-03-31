3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home that sits on 2.55 acres located in Southridge estates. Open concept home with vaulted ceilings, Oak hardwood floors, knotty alder doors and trim. Extra room that can be used as a craft room, office, or even spare bedroom(non conforming). Deep two car garage that leads into mudroom. gourmet kitchen that features a pantry, Birch cabinets, Granite countertops. Great master en suite that features walk in shower, and garden tub. In en suite you will find two closets as well. Bathrooms and mudroom have custom tile flooring. Deep two car garage that leads into mudroom. Fully fenced backyard. Air conditioned home, under ground sprinklers in front yard. Patio out back for grilling and porch out front for relaxing. Close, to town, lakes, golfing, and schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $639,000
