 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $639,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $639,000

3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home that sits on 2.55 acres located in Southridge estates. Open concept home with vaulted ceilings, Oak hardwood floors, knotty alder doors and trim. Extra room that can be used as a craft room, office, or even spare bedroom(non conforming). Deep two car garage that leads into mudroom. gourmet kitchen that features a pantry, Birch cabinets, Granite countertops. Great master en suite that features walk in shower, and garden tub. In en suite you will find two closets as well. Bathrooms and mudroom have custom tile flooring. Deep two car garage that leads into mudroom. Fully fenced backyard. Air conditioned home, under ground sprinklers in front yard. Patio out back for grilling and porch out front for relaxing. Close, to town, lakes, golfing, and schools.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News