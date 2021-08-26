3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $635,000

Relax and enjoy the wildlife, solitude and beautiful scenery from this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on 20 acres with no covenants only 10 minutes from the city limits. The 2 lofts allow additional space for meditation or a hobby area. The double car detached garage and the shop area allow room for the vehicles and toys. Ride your horses on to the adjoining BLM property from your own access gate. The extra bonus is a 3 bedroom 1 bath 1976 single wide trailer with its own well and septic. This home can be used for rental income or the extra guests. This unique property won't last long. Call Mitzi at 459-3320 or your real estate professional for your appointment.