3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $630,000

Views, Views, Views!Creative, cozy home on Helena's upper west!Meticulously maintained inside and out. Just a short distance to Mt Helena trail system. One level living possibilities on the main level with a finished walkout daylight basement. City owned property on the eastside of the lot provides a wonderful green space of privacy greatly enjoyed from the deck or back yard!Contact Denise Epler 406-431-1965 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing!

