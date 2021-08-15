 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $620,000

Step into beautiful and quality new construction in one of Helena's most desirable neighborhoods. The soft neutral palette in this 3-bedroom property combines the wood tones Montana is so well known for with a contemporary feel that will make you never want to leave. Located close to shopping and schools, this nearly 1/2-acre lot offers room to move and expand. An unfinished basement will lend itself to 2 additional bedrooms and another bath when finished. Beautiful lighting sets the mood for evenings spent entertaining. High-quality finishes throughout are sure to impress those with discriminating taste. Call Julie Lamb-Heller at 406-459-0230, or your real estate professional to visit in person

