Come see this charming horse property just off Canyon Ferry Rd! The updated single level 3 bed, 2 bath ranch has a great open floor plan. Outdoors you will find breathtaking views of the Elkhorn's and valley lights at night. The horse barn is set up with a heated tack room or spare bunk house, loft for hay, stalls and runs off the barn. There is a riding arena, pasture, detached 2 car garage, room for trailers, and a nice yard. Bring your livestock & family - You won't be disappointed.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $615,000
