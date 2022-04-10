3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $609,000

Get that true Montana experience with this log home! A year round spring fed creek runs through this 11 acre property, end of the road and fenced - so bring the horses. View Hauser Lake from the deck while sipping a glass of wine or your morning coffee. Open concept living space, metal roof, porch/deck off primary bedroom and a large deck for everyone are just a few of the reasons you'll love this home. Finish the basement to your liking as the bedrooms are done, just need to finish the third bathroom and additional living space. The large shop, 1800sf, is such a great place for all of the toys, it even includes a temperature controlled office! Internet provider is ''Montana Internet''. Be sure to watch the drone video!