 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Independent Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,999

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,999

Beautiful home within 2.5 miles from the edge of Helena! This property encompasses a large lot with attractive landscape, underground sprinklers, off street parking, and vinal privacy fence. The area allows for a shop, RV parking and ample room for entertainment right out the back door. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a bonus room above the garage for the overflow when needed. Call Tara at 406-437-8224, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News