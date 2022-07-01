3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,999

Beautiful home within 2.5 miles from the edge of Helena! This property encompasses a large lot with attractive landscape, underground sprinklers, off street parking, and vinal privacy fence. The area allows for a shop, RV parking and ample room for entertainment right out the back door. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a bonus room above the garage for the overflow when needed. Call Tara at 406-437-8224, or your real estate professional.