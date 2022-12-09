3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900

Rare! New home with basement slated for Feb completion is on over an acre in north valley. Light covenants, individual well and septic. Upscale finishes include an open concept 1986sf main level with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and granite counters, timber accents and plank flooring throughout the great room. Lower level is framed to add two more conforming bedrooms, a bath and a spacious theatre or multi-use recreation room. Heating is natural gas forced air and central AC can be added as an upgrade. Well is in at 35gpm and roads are asphalt. See listing photos for some of the finish samples. Note - some of the listing photos are of similar projects. This home is currently at sheet rock phase. See it before it's gone!