 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,900

Rare! New home with basement slated for Feb completion is on over an acre in north valley. Light covenants, individual well and septic. Upscale finishes include an open concept 1986sf main level with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and granite counters, timber accents and plank flooring throughout the great room. Lower level is framed to add two more conforming bedrooms, a bath and a spacious theatre or multi-use recreation room. Heating is natural gas forced air and central AC can be added as an upgrade. Well is in at 35gpm and roads are asphalt. See listing photos for some of the finish samples. Note - some of the listing photos are of similar projects. This home is currently at sheet rock phase. See it before it's gone!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News