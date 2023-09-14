Amazing horse property that boasts 3 bedrooms plus an additional office room along with 2.5 bathrooms situated on over 4 acres located in the Helena Valley. This beautiful home has an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and a main level laundry room. There is an attached double car garage plus additional room to park those recreational toys. Views of the mountains and plenty of room for your horses to roam around in the newly installed arena and coral along with a spacious dog run and a heated doghouse.