Amazing horse property that boasts 3 bedrooms plus an additional office room along with 2.5 bathrooms situated on over 4 acres located in the Helena Valley. This beautiful home has an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and a main level laundry room. There is an attached double car garage plus additional room to park those recreational toys. Views of the mountains and plenty of room for your horses to roam around in the newly installed arena and coral along with a spacious dog run and a heated doghouse.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The disorderly conduct charge in Cascade County Justice Court, previously unreported, alleges the second-term, Republican commissioner challen…
A 70-year-old Minnesota man died Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old Helena woman that …
Both men died from multiple blunt force trauma, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
Brown said Base Camp will stay in the family. His two daughters, Cody Brown and Lauren Brown, are taking over.
A 12-year-old girl died after a vehicle crash in Broadwater County, officials said Thursday.