3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,000

Get ready for a beautiful Montana property with lots of custom finishes. Custom-made doors, cabinets, built-ins, etc. Rustic wood flooring throughout, granite countertops, tiled bathrooms and shower, wood-burning stove in living room, high-end kitchen appliances and a walk-in pantry. And the attached garage/shop, wow! Approx. 2000 sq ft of fully insulated and heated space for all your toys and hobbies! Peaceful valley views of meadows and mountains. Property backs up to 50 acre hayfield. Two wells on the property. Make this your home today. Call Tina Petersen at (406)439-0974, or your real estate professional.

