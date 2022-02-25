3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,000

Views for days! You'll love relaxing on your patio and taking in the gorgeous views of the lake and the Elkhorn Mountains. Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with a full basement framed for an additional 3 bedrooms, bathroom and a wet bar! Spacious master suite with a spa-like double shower and large tub. This house has it all- a/c, underground sprinklers, full house humidifier, stainless steel appliances, leathered granite counters, and 2.24 acres with room for a shop! Call Molly Holahan at 406-431-8895, or your real estate professional.