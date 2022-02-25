 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,000

Views for days! You'll love relaxing on your patio and taking in the gorgeous views of the lake and the Elkhorn Mountains. Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with a full basement framed for an additional 3 bedrooms, bathroom and a wet bar! Spacious master suite with a spa-like double shower and large tub. This house has it all- a/c, underground sprinklers, full house humidifier, stainless steel appliances, leathered granite counters, and 2.24 acres with room for a shop! Call Molly Holahan at 406-431-8895, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News