Montana Living!!This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Contemporary Home is nestled in the trees just @ 10 munutes from Downtown Helena, MT!! (5 Minutes from the VA!)House has been freshly painted on the outside! There is a new on demand hot water system!The lower level has a newly remodeled Pool (Villiard)/Family Room/Shop area! (Header is still in wall if new owners want to convert back to a 2 car tuck under garage!AMAZING Views out every window!! There is a Year Around Spring that flows just off the back and side of home! Pine Trees and Aspens and a few Fruit Trees are on property!This property is 4.01 Acres, with a 36 x 48 Shop/Garage with Bonus Room/Office and Wood stove! More pics coming!Call BJ Bonnie Jo Geier 406.439.7561, or your Real Estate Professional!
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $595,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fire at an East Helena apartment building destroyed the four-unit complex Thursday and damaged the fourplex next door, fire officials said.
Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities of leadership and human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, h…
In a move that may seem like something of a homecoming, the Helena City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Tim Burton as interim cit…
Montana’s lawmakers will be polled over the next month on whether they want a special session to appoint and fund a committee to investigate the state’s election security.
When state legislators passed the law, Montana was the first state in the country to apply a prohibition on vaccine requirements to the private sector.
Benefis Health System will have a groundbreaking Thursday for its new specialty center on the site of the former Capital Hill Mall on Prospect…
A Helena man charged in the death of a 2-month-old infant is set to go to trial next month.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
A proposed ballot initiative to add new environmental protections to stretches of the Gallatin and Madison rivers can go out for signature-gathering, the Montana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
Benefis Health System broke ground Thursday on what will be its largest expansion into the Helena area.