Extraordinary FREESTANDING condominium with top of the world views to the north, extending over our beautiful city all the way to the Sleeping Giant and beyond! Floor plan was customized and reconfigured to expand the owner's suite, 5-piece en suite bath, & walk-in closet with custom storage systems. Main level living with zero steps to attached, insulated, heated double garage. Glass doors from living room (and owner's suite) open to fabulous covered deck, and allow the stunning views to take shape the moment you walk through the front door. Lower level features two bedrooms, full bath, rec room, and glass doors to covered patio that borders City of Helena parkland. Four season comfort courtesy of heat recovery ventilation system; high efficiency natural gas furnace with central A/C, gas fireplace insert in living room and freestanding gas fireplace in basement rec room. Too many upgraded amenities and smart-home features to list!