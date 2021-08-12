You will feel on top of the world when you move to 910 Napa Dr. The open central living area invites the outdoors in with views galore. Imagine the first cup of coffee in the morning on your 14 X 28 ft. East facing deck, complete with tongue and groove vaulted ceiling. The chef in your family will love meal prep in this beautifully appointed kitchen with plenty of space for a sous chef too. Two main level bedrooms including the master ensuite with the 3rd bedroom in the lower level. The lower level features a finished area ideal for a media room or hobby space, you decide. Surround yourself with lovely neighbors and homes, check out this turn key, custom home in Nob Hill Subdivision today. Great kennel space for your furry friend is included too.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $580,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dam Bar on the north end of Canyon Ferry Reservoir is a total loss after a kitchen fire spread to the rest of the building Saturday afternoon.
A plane flying in from Minnesota crashed early Wednesday north of Helena, leaving three people injured, officials said.
The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the request of a Helena attorney facing a formal disciplinary complaint to be placed on disabilit…
After hearing several hours of public comment, the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to give Superintendent Rex Weltz the …
Tests of Helena's wastewater conducted by Carroll College show the prevalence of the virus that causes COVID-19 has skyrocketed in recent weeks.
A pile of rubble stood Monday where the Dam Bar used to be, following a fire Saturday that reportedly started in the kitchen in the late after…
In an email Friday, Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles encouraged employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and to stay home if they’re feeling sick.
Benefis Health System on Wednesday released an architectural rendering of the three-story clinic it plans to open in Helena in 2023.
After lifting its district-wide face mask requirement July 1, Helena Public Schools is considering a policy amendment that would allow the sup…
- Updated
VIRGINIA CITY — For a time, blood stained the boardwalk outside the Pioneer Bar in Virginia City.