3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $580,000

You will feel on top of the world when you move to 910 Napa Dr. The open central living area invites the outdoors in with views galore. Imagine the first cup of coffee in the morning on your 14 X 28 ft. East facing deck, complete with tongue and groove vaulted ceiling. The chef in your family will love meal prep in this beautifully appointed kitchen with plenty of space for a sous chef too. Two main level bedrooms including the master ensuite with the 3rd bedroom in the lower level. The lower level features a finished area ideal for a media room or hobby space, you decide. Surround yourself with lovely neighbors and homes, check out this turn key, custom home in Nob Hill Subdivision today. Great kennel space for your furry friend is included too.