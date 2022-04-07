3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $574,900

Corner lot two-story home in popular Mountain View Meadows, a block from the park/dog park/tennis courts with mountain views! This home has three spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets as well as a large loft/flex space for a play room, gym or office. New covered patio area to enjoy those warm evenings coming soon! Surround sound throughout the home and oversized garage with shelves and additional storage area. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real state professional.