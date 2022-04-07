 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $574,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $574,900

Corner lot two-story home in popular Mountain View Meadows, a block from the park/dog park/tennis courts with mountain views! This home has three spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets as well as a large loft/flex space for a play room, gym or office. New covered patio area to enjoy those warm evenings coming soon! Surround sound throughout the home and oversized garage with shelves and additional storage area. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real state professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News