3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $569,900

Come see this 6.52 acre horse property that has beautiful views of Lake Helena and the Helena area. Inside you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and it has an unfinished basement waiting for your touch. Helena is about 15 minutes away with interstate access. Some special features are: Wood stove, wood floors, propane range/oven, master ensuite, basketball court, Dog kennel, underground sprinklers. Call Cortney Senecal at 406-439-7557, or your real estate professional.